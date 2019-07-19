Jhootha Kahin Ka Movie Review: Age-old cliches sink this boat

bollywood

Jhootha Kahin Ka is an assortment of stereotypical characters, a dash of one-liners and songs thrown in at regular intervals.

Rishi Kapoor and Omkar Kapoor

Jhootha Kahin Ka

U/A: Comedy-drama

Dir: Smeep Kang Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh

Rating:

Jhootha Kahin Ka lives up to its title. Described as a rom-com, the film is anything but that. Replete with inane humour, the movie barely inspires a chuckle. Apparently, an assortment of stereotypical characters, a dash of one-liners and songs thrown in at regular intervals is enough to make a film today. There's no thought given to the sluggish pace at which it proceeds, and the outcome is predictable.

There is a Mr Liar (Omkar Kapoor), who does not like to gloat about the web of deception he weaves. His buddy, Mr Helpful (Sunny Singh), is always around to rescue him from sticky situations. There's also a Ms Marry Me, whose only ambition is to get hitched to Mr Helpful. While the two are busy overcoming obstacles in their love story, Mr Liar gets hooked to a Ms Jhootha Chupai, and, in no time, walks down the altar. Needless to add, he has told a bunch of lies to his in-laws. Mr Helpful, yet again, rescues his buddy with a cover-up act.

Kapoor and Singh are the Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) boys. Singh also starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). In the first half, as they talk about girlfriends and relationships, it appears that the guys have been lifted straight out of Luv Ranjan's films. This offering seems like a mere extension of those parts.

The film is shot in Mauritius, but a major chunk of the drama unfolds indoors. If more of the picturesque island nation had served as a backdrop, perhaps it could have at least been a visual treat, if nothing else.

Kang, who has directed Punjabi films like the Gippy Grewal starrers Carry On Jatta (2012) and Bhaji In Problem (2013), has infused the same Punjabi tadka in the film. But writers Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava's one-liners fall flat.

There's also Lillete Dubey (yeah, what is she doing here?), Manoj Joshi (with an over-the-top act) and Jimmy Sheirgill, who is proving to be Bollywood's go-to actor for gangster roles. It is sad that he has been relegated to doing the same old stuff given his acting prowess, which he has established, over and over again. He could sleepwalk through the roles now. And what's even more bothersome is to find Rishi Kapoor trying his best to sail this boat, even when there's nothing that can salvage it. He starred in a film with the same title 40 years ago. Perhaps revisit that one instead.

