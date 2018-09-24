Search

Jilted lover stabs, injures minor girl, her mother

Sep 24, 2018, 08:30 IST | IANS

Accused Ashu of Viswas Nagar visited the girl's house in Krishna Nagar on Saturday night and tried to persuade her to elope with him. When she refused, he beat her up and stabbed her

A young man was arrested on Sunday on charge of stabbing and injuring a minor girl and her mother in east Delhi after his marriage proposal was turned down. Police said accused Ashu, 24, of Viswas Nagar visited the girl's house in Krishna Nagar on Saturday night and tried to persuade her to elope with him. When she refused, he beat her up and stabbed her.

"Ashu also stabbed her mother when she came to her daughter's rescue," Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Ashu was insisting on marriage but the girl and her mother were not willing to the alliance since he was unemployed, Yadav said. Both his parents are dead.

Ashu and victim were known to each other for the past two years but the girl had started ignoring him for several weeks now and did not answer his calls. Infuriated, the accused committed the crime, the officer said.

