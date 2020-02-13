Search

Jim Carrey passes inappropriate remark on female journalist, Twitter calls him 'sleazy'

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 14:35 IST | ANI | Washington D.C

According to Fox News, Jim Carrey said what he ideally shouldn't have in an interview with Charlotte Long, a senior entertainment reporter with Heat Magazine.

Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey recently came under a barrage of criticism after he passed a supposedly sexist and sleazy remark on a female journalist.

In the interview, that Long posted on her official Twitter, she asked the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' star that "in the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all, you've done in your career and your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list," to which Carrey replied- "Just you, that's it, it's all done now."

The interviewer took the unsolicited comment like a trooper and laughed it off by saying "I don't know what to say to that."

However, the 58-year-old actor went on further and said: "Just own it".

Carrey's controversial move didn't go unnoticed by the Twitteratti who went all-guns-blazing on him, reported Fox News. One user expressed his disappointment and wrote: "Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag."

A user commented the following on Long's Twitter video: "Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it well, more power to you!" Another person responded to the Tweet by commenting: "Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend x."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK