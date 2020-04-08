Jim Carrey's book release postponed

The release of Hollywood star Jim Carrey's book "Memoirs and Misinformation" has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic." According to The Hollywood Reporter, publishing house Alfred A Knopf has deferred the release of the book from May 5 to October 6. "Memoirs and Misinformation", which Carrey co-wrote with Dana Vachon, is a semi-autobiographical novel described as "a deconstruction of persona."

In the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, and "a cataclysmic ending of the world ¿ apocalypses within and without". Tour events related to the book have been called off until further notice. Carrey previously wrote a children's fiction novel "How Roland Rolls", which was published in 2013.

