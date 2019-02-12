Jim Sarbh to make his television debut with Planet Healers

television

Jim Sarbh is all set to make his television debut with Planet Healers, which airs next month

Jim Sarbh

After showcasing his acting chops in Bollywood, Jim Sarbh now wants to make us aware of environmental hazards. The Sanju (2018) and Neerja (2016) actor makes his television debut with Planet Healers, which airs next month.

He will host the series featuring start-ups who are working to find solutions to unplanned urbanisation, electronic waste management and air pollution. The actor does not distinguish between mankind and nature. He says, "Mankind is nature. It is only natural that nature would find a way to heal itself through mankind."

Jim Sarbh created an impression with his powerful portrayal of negative characters in films like Neerja, Raabta and Padmaavat, but actor now wants to look beyond these "one-sided characters" as he says he is really tired of playing people "who don't care about" others.

"When I played these roles, they were the only ones that were offered to me. However, now I have the liberty to be a lot more selective. I am a little bored of playing negative characters. I want to now look at meaty, complicated roles. I am not interested in one-sided characters," the actor concluded.

