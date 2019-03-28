JJ hospital dean comes up with new diktats, doctors term it as impractical

national

Instructions include not admitting prisoners without a six-member committee's nod, operating mechanical ambu bags, and counselling patients and relatives in each case; JJ senior doctors say this will consume undue time

Dr Ajay Chandanwale

Medical students are not the only ones miffed with JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale. Doctors working at the hospital and the medical college are also sulking these days because of his diktats. Highly-placed sources within the hospital told mid-day that the dean issued an internal circular with orders that doctors say are inconveniencing and adversely impacting their working conditions.

Sources from within the hospital informed mid-day that Dr Chandawale issued an internal circular dated March 20 (mid-day has a copy), which runs into three pages and covers points discussed in a college council meeting held in the college premises on the same day at 3 pm.



Dean Chandanwale has shut all gates except Gate Nos 8 and 9 because of the tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama attack

Some of the diktats given in the said circular, according to the sulking doctors, were just impractical and achieve nothing beyond putting unwarranted pressure tactics, which will only cause inconvenience and adversely impact their working conditions.

A senior doctor with the hospital told mid-day, "The diktats are impractical and will only risk the patients' lives. They only undermine the ability and work of resident doctors and unit heads. Moreover, it is not practical to keep counselling relatives of each and every patient. The diktats need to be rectified immediately." Speaking to mid-day while responding to allegations against him, Dr Chandanwale has rubbished the claims stating that those who are cribbing are only doing so because, "I am trying to bring discipline to the medical college and the hospital at large."



Ever since some gates have been shut, the police surgeon and all ambulances carrying dead bodies have to take the main gate 8 or 9, which is time consuming

1) Shut the gates

Gate 14, which connects the JJ hospital mortuary, to shut along with all other gates except Gate 8 and 9 because of tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama attack.

Impacts: City's police surgeon Dr SM Patil, and relatives of the deceased who come to claim the bodies. Earlier, they could bypass the traffic at JJ signal and easily enter gate 14 through a service road adjacent to the Richardson and Cruddas lane, but ever since the gate has been shut, the police surgeon and all ambulances carrying dead bodies have to take the main gate 8 or 9, which is time consuming.

Status: Upset with this directive, Dr Patil said, "I'm only concerned about the inconvenience being faced by the families and relatives of the deceased. I informed the dean that instead of shutting the gate, he could deploy security guards and allow entry to those who have a valid identity card and ambulance, but the request has not been accepted." Dr Patil has now written to the JJ Marg police station asking the senior police inspector to intervene in the matter and get the gate opened.

Shirish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, JJ Marg police station confirmed receiving the letter, and said, "It is a fact that there had been instances in the past of theft and unwanted elements loitering in and around the college campus. The dean directed that all gates other than 8 and 9 be shut, and this has reduced the entry of unwanted elements."

Asked about Dr Patil's grievance, he said, "The three of us had a meeting on Wednesday and discussed the pros and cons, but for some reason, both of them are sticking to their points. It will get resolved soon."

Dean says: Dr Chandanwale, said, "The decision to shut the gates was taken soon after the tension between India and Pakistan escalated and an alert was sounded. Gate 14 was being misused by many, and the entire service road connecting to the gate was used by bikers for rash and negligent driving, which has now stopped."

He added, "I'd told Dr Patil that both of us are serving the public. And in the larger interest of maintaining discipline, he should continue to come from the main gate 8 or 9, which would only take a few extra minutes."

2) Permissions

A committee for prisoners comprising six head of the departments has been formed and no prisoner will be admitted or discharged without their permission.

Impacts: Doctors at the hospital said that earlier, resident doctors, who are lecturers on daily rotation duty, and the unit head would be consulted in case of any prisoner or convict being brought to the emergency ward. They would decide on the admission and discharge.

A doctor said, "The diktat says we need to approach the committee and only then get prisoners admitted, without realising that there have been instances in the past where prisoners like Indrani Mukerjea, the late Mustafa Dossa have received immediate treatment post admission after being brought to the hospital in the night hours."

Dean says: Rubbishing the claim, Dr Chandanwale clarified, "If a prisoner is brought to the hospital for medical care, we expect the emergency doctors in consultation with the unit head to start on the immediate line of treatment. Our priority is to save the life of the patients; the committee for prisoners would be intimated about the same. The next morning, they will decide if the prisoner need to stay at the hospital for treatment or be discharged."

Dr Chandanwale said this committee was formed because, "In the past, there have been instances where prisoners would spend more time at the hospital than in jail. We need to stop such practices."

3) Communication

Since the hospital was allegedly constantly receiving complaints from patients and their relatives about treating doctors not communicating with them about the patients' condition or line of treatment, resident doctors and unit heads were asked to communicate in detail and counsel such patients and relatives to clear their doubts.

Impacts: Doctors at the hospital said unit heads are usually providing their services to the hospital for a peanut amount of Rs 1,500 a month, which most of them are not paid regularly. So, it is practically impossible to keep counselling each patient. Another doctor added, "Usually, it is the resident doctor who communicates with relatives. The unit head speaks to them in very few cases. It is not practical to counsel each and every patient"

Dean says: Dr Chandanwale said, "Lack of communication leads to misunderstanding, and if anything untoward happens, the relatives remove their anger and frustration on the doctor and hospital. It is in the larger interest of the patient and treating doctors to be more vocal. The unit head has been asked to speak to the relatives once a week, so that even the relatives are appraised about the exact line of treatment. This will only help in forming a cordial relationship." He added, "I am here to bring discipline and it is in the larger interest of the students and the hospital. In the process of change, there will be many who will be uncomfortable. But in the long run, they will understand that whatever I'm doing is only for their good."

On Ambu bags

The dean has said that patients who require ventilator support should not be sent back, but instead be provided with Ambu bags, while immediate treatment is started. Doctors are upset because they say this would add burden on them, as they will now have to keep pumping the bag because only they've been trained to do so. Dr Chandanwale said, "I understand Ambu bags cannot be a solution. I have therefore stated that such serious patients should be stabilized at emergency ward and ambu bag should be provided while other arrangements are made to transport them to other hospitals... It is only to save the patient's life."

