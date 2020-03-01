JNUSU yet to speak on Kanhaiya Kumar's prosecution sanction

A day after Delhi government's sanction to Delhi Police for the prosecution of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday was silent on the development. Repeated calls and WhatsApp messages to Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President Aishe Ghosh and Vice-President Saket Moon went unanswered. Union General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav responded to the call and targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the decision, but maintained that these were his personal views and not of the JNUSU.

"The decision proves that Kejriwal projected just a fake image during the election campaign. The decision to not give any prosecution sanction before the campaigning ended was to protect his vote bank," Satish said. "Now that the Delhi Assembly elections are over, he has decided to betray us," Satish claimed. Asked if was speaking for the Union, Satish said, "I am out of the campus and unable to discuss with fellow JNUSU members. So these are my views," he added.

The JNUSU has for long defended Kanhaiya, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. On February 9, 2016, anti-national slogans were allegedly raised on the campus during a protest against the death sentence awarded to Afzal Guru in the 2002 Parliament attack. The 1,200-page charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch named 10 JNU students, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven Kashmiri students as the main accused in the case. Later JNUSU office-bearers maintained that these people were targeted on false charges and that the charge sheet was an effort by the BJP-led central government to muzzle students' voice.

