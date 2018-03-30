Joan Collins won't shake hands, hug or kiss!

Don't touch Joan Collins! Here's why...



Joan Collins. Pic/AFP

Actress-author Joan Collins refuses to shake hands, hug or kiss her friends or co-stars anymore because she doesn't want to catch their germs. "I try to avoid shaking hands - instead offering my jaunty closed fist for a gentle bump, which is usually met by a puzzled expression unless the recipient is approaching puberty - much less this ghastly fad of kissing and hugging strangers," she told Daily Mail.

She added: "The bane of my life is the bear hug followed by a sloppy kiss on the cheek from total strangers. As I was born and brought up at a time where you didn't kiss or hug anyone except your family, and it was the norm to seldom receive much affection from your parents past the age of 10, this is a fad I can't adjust to."

The former "Dynasty" star felt as though she might be dying when she was struck down with the flu virus on a plane to Dubai late last year, which left her bed-bound for two weeks, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "I took to my bed like a Victorian lady with a case of the swoons - legs shaky as spaghetti, ribs aching from a hacking cough. Bed-bound for a fortnight, I almost felt that the end was near. (I'm an actress - you have to expect some drama.)"

