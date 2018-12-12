Joana reveals she rejected footballer Dani's proposal twice before marriage

football

Joana recently told Spanish magazine La Vanguardia that she rejected his proposals twice before saying yes and it was only when he proposed the third time she agreed to marry him

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

Spanish supermodel Joana Sanz has revealed that she took her time before accepting Brazilian footballer Dani Alves's marriage proposal. She secretly married him in Ibiza in 2015.

Joana recently told Spanish magazine La Vanguardia that she rejected his proposals twice before saying yes and it was only when he proposed the third time she agreed to marry him.

"Dani asked me in the hotel room alone. We do not like putting on a show. It was splendid... he already asked me three times," said Joana. Meanwhile, she added that the secret to their relationship is laughter. "There is humour for a while and I think that over the years it will be more. It also unites us a lot as we think exactly the same. We finish each other's sentences. It's scary," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates