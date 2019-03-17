Joanne Froggatt: Downton Abbey movie is beautiful

hollywood

Recent reports say that there are already plans for a second Downton film. Joanne Froggatt, however, said such a plan has not been confirmed yet

Pic courtesy/Joanne Froggatt Instagram account

Actress Joanne Froggatt has promised that the Downton Abbey movie will feature everything fans loved about the TV show. "The people who love the TV series are the people who are going to want to see the movie, for the most part, so I think it's got all the things that people loved about 'Downton...', but elevated. It looks very cinematic; there are big, beautiful set pieces," Froggatt told The Times newspaper.

Recent reports say that there are already plans for a second Downton film. The actress, however, said such a plan has not been confirmed yet, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She would happily reprise her role again for another movie. "If people still want it. One step at a time, but if we can do something really quality, then yes. Never say never."

The British actress won a Golden Globe and was nominated for three Emmy awards after the fourth series of Downton, which featured her character being raped by a footman, and she had no idea it would get "so huge".

