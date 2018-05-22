Jodie Foster: Hollywood has problem with female directors

Actress Jodie Foster said a fraction of the film industry has been the "last area" that needs to see a change



Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster feels Hollywood has a problem with female directors and, like Europe, it should open up. "I said it and I'll keep saying it - I want to direct and I will direct more than I acted," Foster told hollywoodreporter.com. She said a fraction of the film industry has been the "last area" that needs to see a change. Europe, she said, has always been ahead in terms of having women directors.

"It's America that's the problem, and it has been for a very long time. We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors. Just look at 'Wonder Woman'," Foster said during the premiere of her film "Hotel Artemis". The movie also features Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Day, Brian Tyree Henry and Dave Bautista.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever