Joe Biden's supporters shaky due to poor show in Iowa

Des Moines: Joe Biden's third US presidential bid enters a critical stretch after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses sent the former vice president on to New Hampshire with a skittish donor base, low cash reserves and the looming threat of billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg and his unlimited personal wealth.

In New Hampshire, Biden insisted he had a 'good night' in Iowa even as he trailed the top moderate candidate, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and the leading progressive, Bernie Sanders, according to initial returns from 71 per cent of precincts. Biden was running fourth, close to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who just days ago polled in single digits.

That leaves some establishment Democrats, including some Biden supporters, questioning his contention that he'll reclaim clear front-runner status in the race against President Donald Trump once the primary fight moves beyond overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire to more racially diverse electorates. And it's a reminder of how Biden's previous presidential campaigns never advanced beyond Iowa.

"If he came in fourth, yeah, that could hurt," said Bill Freeman, a Biden donor from Nashville, Tennessee, who added that he hadn't even considered such a possibility.

Pelosi rips up Trump speech

Washington: Making a strong pitch for his re-election amidst his impeachment trial, the US President Donald Trump said that America has staged a 'great comeback' and the country was 'highly respected again'.



"We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable, and we are never going back," an upbeat Trump said in his 78-minute prime time address to a joint session of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Wednesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements to Congress.

The tension between Trump and his Democratic nemesis was palpable from the outset, as Pelosi extended her hand for a handshake — and the president failed to return

the favour. Seated in silence behind the president in the House of Representatives, Pelosi frowned, repeatedly shook her head and smiled disbelievingly until he finished speaking. Asked afterwards by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Pelosi replied: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

