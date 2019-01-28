John Abraham: I enjoy doing political films

bollywood

John Abraham whose upcoming films Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter are both political dramas has said he enjoys doing politics-themed films and that "it is good to have good politicians in power"

Actor John Abraham whose upcoming films Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter are both political dramas has said he enjoys doing politics-themed films and that "it is good to have good politicians in power."

"I have made films like Madras Cafe and Parmanu. It is always good to have good politicians and good people in power. Except for this, I can't comment much. I would not like to comment. We are from the industry and our job is to entertain everyone and make films," Abraham told ANI at a marathon for children. The actor was responding to a question about the recent formal entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics.

When asked, Abraham also said the current Narendra Modi led government would return to power in the forthcoming elections. "If you are asking me generally, the present government will definitely return to power, according to me. It's not that I want it to happen, this is my general prediction. And I feel Modi will get another term."

Talking about his upcoming films he said, "Romeo Akbar Walter is a very political film. In the north the Â Babri Masjid, Batla House (encounter) are major controversial issues and I am working on a film titled 'Balta House' Â based on the issue."

"Madras Cafe, Parmanu, Vicky Donor are all my productions, I like such subjects and I make films on these. I enjoy doing these films," the actor said. Romeo Akbar Walter is scheduled to release on April 12 and 'Batla House' is set to hit theatres on August 15 this year.

The actor-director, who is a known fitness buff also gave tips to children at the 'Little Heart' marathon organised by Wadia Hospital in Mumbai, where children from different age groups participated under three categories- 1.5 km, 2 km and 2 km.

