John Abraham offers his take on the Rustom controversy

At the trailer launch of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, when John Abraham was asked about the controversy surrounding Akshay Kumar's Rustom, he didn't mince words



Akshay Kumar

Even though Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have only worked in a handful of films, the latter considers Akshay his older brother and they share a close bond of friendship. When John worked in the sequel to Welcome, which starred Akshay, there were reports of an alleged rift between the two. In fact, it was Akshay who encouraged John to sign the film.

At the trailer launch of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, when John Abraham was asked about the controversy surrounding Akshay Kumar's Rustom, he didn't mince words. On being asked about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna being sent a legal notice over Akshay donating the naval officer's uniform he donned in the film for a social cause, John stated that he stands by his frequent co-star and didn't wish to sound politically correct. Since he himself dons an army officer's uniform in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Abraham said that Kumar has his full support no matter what.

John Abraham's film Parmanu has been in the news over the repeated delays over the release date. It is now finally set to hit theates on May 25th. Interestingly, John decided to launch the trailer on the 20th anniversary of the Pokhran tests.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates