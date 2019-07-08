John Abraham starrer Batla House trailer countdown 2 packs a punch and how

bollywood

Eleven years ago, the journey that began with an encounter continued with protests, accusations and allegations. But the truth still remains a mystery. What was the real story of Batla House? Here's the latest promo

John Abraham

As the trailer of Batla House is all set to release on July 10, the makers have released short promos calling it 'trailer countdown', giving a glimpse into the film's crucial scene.

Batla House, an upcoming action thriller, directed by Nikkhil Advani, stars John Abraham in the lead along with Mrunal Thakur. Batla House is inspired by the true events that happened in September 2008 during an encounter between the Delhi Police and suspected terrorists.

John Abraham will portray the role inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter.

Well before he greenlit Batla House, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani knew that the challenge would lie in depicting the controversial 2008 police encounter without bias. The director revealed to mid-day that the team dedicated four years to research before taking the John Abraham-starrer on floors.

Besides studying the different conspiracy theories that emerged around the encounter that was planned by Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Advani and writer Ritesh Shah also pored over the proceedings of the judicial enquiry that was set up to probe allegations of a fake encounter.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Sandeep Leyzell (Bake My Cake Films), the film is about this one man who has had 70 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, 9 Gallantry Awards and 1 Accusation.

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films, the film will release on August 15, 2019.

