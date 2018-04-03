John Abraham vs KriArj: Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran to release on 4th May

John Abraham's much-delayed production Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran is now set to release on 4th May this year. This comes after the actor-producer terminated his contract with KriArj Entertainment



John Abraham in a still from Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will make every Indian proud- a true India Shining story, will release on 4th May, 2018. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by John's production house, JA Entertainment.

Announcing the release date, the spokesperson of JA Entertainment said, "Much in line with India's journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film's journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear program - our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrating 20 years of Operation Shakti - India's nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998. We are extremely proud of the film and what it stands for and can't wait to take it to our audience on 4th May, 2018."

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

John Abraham terminated his contract with KriArj Entertainment, the co-producers of his film - Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, as he was rumoured to be tired of the film's release being incessantly delayed. A trade notice has been issued on the subject. He was also allegedly unhappy with the non-payment of dues by the co-producers.

The movie, which revolves around India's nuclear bomb test explosions conducted in Pokhran in 1998, was originally slated to release on December 8 last year. However, it was then deferred to February, only to be pushed further to March 2. Since Prernaa Arora's [of KriArj Entertainment] co-production Pari was releasing on the same day, Parmanu was postponed once again to April 6. Finally, it was to hit screens on May 11.

Arora, on her part, claimed that Abraham hasn't fulfilled his end of the bargain, and termed the termination "illegal" and added that they are taking legal recourse.

