John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput; shares intense picture of actor

WWE record-tying 16-time world champion and Hollywood actor John Cena took to social media site Instagram to offer his condolences and paid tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday.

Cena took to Instagram to post a monochrome image of the late star and shared his grief. In the picture, Sushant is seen striking an intense pose. John Cena stuck to his tradition of not having any captions with the pictures with the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onJun 14, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

Cena's Instagram bio reads: "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. Previously, he paid a tribute to late Bollywood legends Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media when they passed away in April this year.

Cena's post on Irrfan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onMay 2, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Cena's post on Rishi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onApr 30, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

During "Bigg Boss 13", he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Che!". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever