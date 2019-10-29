John Cena shares Ranveer Singh's photo; actor reacts with 'You Can't See Me' comment

WWE superstar John Cena is quite the witty person on social media. On photo-sharing site John Cena posts some of the most hilarious memes and photos. Cena is well-known for posting pictures of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

John Cena is also quite familiar with the Indian audience. In the past, he has posted photos of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan accompanied with quotes on numerous occasions. This time, Cena took to Instagram to share a photo of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In the pic, Ranveer is seen sporting white and green sunglasses and wears a multi-coloured shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onOct 26, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

The Bollywood actor took to social media to reply to Cena's post with the comment 'You Can't See Me.' This is John Cena's catchphrase and is also the title of his theme song.

John Cena is currently filming 2 Hollywood projects namely - Fast and Furious 9 alongside Vin Diesel and The James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Joel Kinnaman.

John Cena is a record 16-time WWE World Champion. He is tied with legend Ric Flair on most WWE Championships won. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank match winner and a US champion. He last appeared on WWE Raw while his last pay-per-view match was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

