John Cena shares Ranveer Singh's photo; actor reacts with 'You Can't See Me' comment
In the past, Cena has posted photos of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan accompanied with quotes on numerous occasions
WWE superstar John Cena is quite the witty person on social media. On photo-sharing site John Cena posts some of the most hilarious memes and photos. Cena is well-known for posting pictures of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.
John Cena is also quite familiar with the Indian audience. In the past, he has posted photos of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan accompanied with quotes on numerous occasions. This time, Cena took to Instagram to share a photo of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In the pic, Ranveer is seen sporting white and green sunglasses and wears a multi-coloured shirt.
View this post on Instagram
The Bollywood actor took to social media to reply to Cena's post with the comment 'You Can't See Me.' This is John Cena's catchphrase and is also the title of his theme song.
John Cena is currently filming 2 Hollywood projects namely - Fast and Furious 9 alongside Vin Diesel and The James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Joel Kinnaman.
John Cena is a record 16-time WWE World Champion. He is tied with legend Ric Flair on most WWE Championships won. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank match winner and a US champion. He last appeared on WWE Raw while his last pay-per-view match was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.
WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins faced Eric Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match on WWE Raw. Seth and Rowan battled it out in the ring, arena and even went backstage. Rollins managed to gain the upper hand with the Stomp and win the match standing tall
WWE stars Lana and her husband Rusev appeared on a session of 'The King's Court' hosted by Jerry Lawler. Lana went on to accuse Rusev of infidelity and stated that's the reason she got together with Bobby Lashley.
After an interruption from Bobby Lashley, the two got into a brawl outside the ring after which Lana and Lashley attacked Rusev. The two kissed as Rusev was in agony laid on the mat.
Ten-time women's champion Charlotte Flair and foe-turned-friend Natalya reunited and teamed up for the first time ever
Charlotte and Natalya joined forces in a tag team match against the Iiconics which they won after Natalya hit the Sharpshooter
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan makes an appearance on Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair makes an appearance on Raw
Ricochet and Drew McIntyre faced off ahead of the five-of-five tag team match at Crown Jewel. However, it was Randy Orton who came up out of nowhere to hit an RKO on Ricochet, who won the match via disqualification
WWE former champion Paige made an entrance during the opening of WWE Raw
Paige, who was handling The Kabuki Warriors was in for a shock when Asuka sprayed the Green Mist on her
Becky Lynch soon came to the rescue. The Raw women's champion faced Kairi Sane in a match which she won after she locked in the Dis-Arm-Her
R-Truth faced off against Buddy Murphy in a bout which the former lost
WWE Raw saw the Universal champion Seth Rollins fight in a Falls Count Anywhere match, a preview to his Crown Jewel match. Rusev and Lana appeared on King's Court, while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch faced Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair and Natalya teamed up for the first time ever. Pics Courtesy/ WWE)
