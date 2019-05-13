John Wick 3 was the biggest physical test for Keanu Reeves

hollywood

For Reeves, the film was flat out the biggest physical test of his career

As the John Wick franchise is growing bigger, it's getting better! The third installment of the film anticipates to take audiences deeper into John Wick's origins, the story demands an even more technically evolved Wick. For Reeves, the film was flat out the biggest physical test of his career!

"The vision for this film was so ambitious that I went into serious training four months before," Keanu Reeves says. "There are so many different kinds of action sequences—not only more styles of martial arts and more gunplay, but also motorcycles, horses and dogs, so the training was intense. But honestly, I love it. I love this character and I love the John Wick universe we've created."

Keanu Reeves knew that each time he dons the refined John Wick suit, it will demand an increasingly intensive, and exhausting, prep phase. He continues to drive himself, body and soul, to redefine his own limits. At his age, he admits the training is not getting any easier, but his resolve to bring out the best in Wick is as high as ever. "Sometimes I would think that maybe the training for this film was hard because of my age, but then I realized no, this one would be hard even if I wasn't 54 because there's so much action in Parabellum," Keanu laughs. "It's demanding but I like it that way."

"For me action has always been about that connection between the audience and the character. If that connection is there, the action has an emotional impact and you can feel the stakes." Keanu Reeves concludes.

In this third instalment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. John Wick – Chapter 3 is brought to India by PVR Pictures and is slated to hit the Indian screens on 17th May 2019.

