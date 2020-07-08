Johnny Depp takes stand in libel trial

Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting him and depicting him as a "monster". Depp sat in the witness box in a High Court courtroom on the first day of his libel case against The Sun over an article that branded him a "wife-beater".

The Pirates of the Caribbean star began by taking the court oath. Depp is suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 story, alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp denies the claim.

Depp said Heard had "said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me, and I had been this horrible monster, if you will, which was not the case."

Depp, 57, and model-actress Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse one another of abuse.

Depp and Heard arrived by separate entrances on the first day of the three-week trial, one of the first to be held in person since Britain began to lift its lockdown.

