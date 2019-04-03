Joker trailer out: Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' will give you the creeps

hollywood

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is sure to send shivers down your spine. As the movie's Twitter page says, "Put on a happy face."

Didn't that give you the creeps? Joaquin Phoenix plays the infamous Joker, who's all set to "put a happy face on you".

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is set to release in India on October 4. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film pan India, read a statement. Oscar-nominated Phoenix will be seen essaying the title role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

Directed and co-written by Oscar nominee Todd Phillips, Joker centres around the life of the supervillain. The movie is a standalone film, separate from the DC Universe films that see actor Jared Leto playing the supervillain.

Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only expected to be a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The story explores a side of the Joker that no one has seen before.

The film is produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It also stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais.

