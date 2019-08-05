Joking around

things-to-do

Attend it to help the comedians spruce up their routines, thanks to what they assess from your reactions

Ashish Shakya

It's an open secret that comedians try out their new material at smaller shows to see if the jokes are working or not. These shows serve as laboratories for jokes in effect, and Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya (in pic), two of the first people to break out in the stand-up circuit, are hosting one at a Bandra venue this evening. They are calling on both established and rookie comedians to take the stage and test their material. Attend it to help the comedians spruce up their routines, thanks to what they assess from your reactions.

On: Tonight, 9 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West. log on to insider.in

Cost: Rs 299

