Jordan Peele: Us is a very, very different movie to Get Out

hollywood

Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, is one of the most awaited projects of the year, and Jordan Peele said he is aware of the people's expectations.

Jordan Peele attends the US movie premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Pic/AFP

Filmmaker Jordan Peele says Us, his follow-up film to horror drama Get Out, is an entirely different project. Peele's directorial debut Get Out, about a young African-American who visits his white girlfriends parents for the weekend and realises there is something wrong going on there, was both a critically-acclaimed and a commercially successful project. The film is considered a commentary on racism set in the horror genre and at the 90th Academy Awards, it won the director an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke, is one of the most awaited projects of the year, and Peele, in an interview with The Guardian, said he is aware of the people's expectations. "With 'Get Out', I had the fear that if it went wrong, it would go terribly wrong. I don't have that fear with this movie, but of course there's the fear of betraying the expectations of somebody who wants, essentially, 'Get Out 2', and what happens when they realise this is a very, very different movie," the director said. The film centres on a family who is haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves.

"We are our own worst enemy, not just as individuals but more importantly as a group, as a family, as a society, as a country, as a world. We are afraid of the shadowy, mysterious 'other' that's gonna come and kill us and take our jobs and do whatever, but what we're really afraid of is the thing we're suppressing: our sin, our guilt, our contribution to our own demise... "No one's taking responsibility for where we're at. Owning up, blaming ourselves for our part in the problems of the world is something I'm not seeing," Peele said.

The director teased that both "Get Out" and "Us" are part of the same universe as they will be part of a four-film collection. "I have a plan, I'm someone who operates somewhere between best-laid plans and complete ability to shift and pivot," Peele said. "Us" is slated to be released in the US on March 15, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever