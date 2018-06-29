Jordan Peele's Weird City now headed to YouTube

Jordan Peele has been developing Weird City for several years and the Weird City project will now expand YouTube's genre offerings

After impressing the audience with'Get Out, American Academy Award-winning actor, Jordan Peele has now set the sci-fi anthology series Weird City at YouTube. The straight-to-series pickup comes less than a month after Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions inked an overall TV deal with Amazon Studios, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Weird City is set in the future metropolis of Weird. Each episode will explore issues related to present-day life stories that can only be conveyed through the prism of sci-fi and comedy. Co-created and written by Peele and Emmy-nominated writer Charlie Sanders, the six-episode series is expected to make its debut on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Emmy winner Adam Bernstein will direct the first two episodes. Peele has been developing Weird City for several years and the Weird City project will now expand YouTube's genre offerings.

