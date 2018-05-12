Jos Buttler serves it right for Rajasthan

The tense situations saw skipper MS Dhoni losing his cool a bit too. Buttler then brought down the equation to two off two balls with a six over midwicket



Rajasthan's Jos Buttler plays a sweep shot as Chennai skipper MS Dhoni looks on in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Jos Buttler’s majestic unbeaten 95 off 60 balls (11x4, 2x6) helped Rajasthan chase down Chennai's 176-4 with four wickets and one ball to spare in an T20 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium yesterday. The win helped Rajasthan stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. Chennai temporarily applied the brakes on Rajasthan's chase by leaking only 27 runs from overs 16 to 18. The hosts, however, got back in the driver’s seat after taking 19 runs off the penultimate over, leaving just 12 to get in the last over.

The tense situations saw skipper MS Dhoni losing his cool a bit too. Buttler then brought down the equation to two off two balls with a six over midwicket. An overthrow thereafter saw RR win the match off the penultimate ball. Earlier, Suresh Raina struck his 34th half century as Chennai posted a competitive 176-4. In the process, Raina (4,853 runs) surpassed Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (4,814) to become the leading run-scorer in IPL. Chennai's most consistent performer over the years, Raina struck 52 off 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six, adding 86 runs for the second wicket with veteran Shane Watson (39 off 31 balls).



Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi with Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika during last night's match in Jaipur. Pic/PTI

The duo provided the platform for Dhoni to launch a final assault smashing 33 off 23 balls in company of Sam Billings (27 off 22 balls). The duo added 55 runs in 6.4 overs to take the team’s total past 175-run mark. For Royals, Jofra Archer (2-42 in four overs) was the most successful bowler even though he got hit towards the end. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (1-29 in four overs) was the most impressive as he got Raina with a googly which the southpaw tried to slog sweep against the turn. Chennai's top run-getter Ambati Rayudu (12) started off with a couple of boundaries before being played on to a delivery that was kicking up from back of the length. However Raina batted in his inimitable style along with Watson as they scored runs at a comfortable pace.

