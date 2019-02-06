Jose Mourinho avoids jail, fined for tax fraud in Spain

football

The Portuguese, 56, is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho

Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed yesterday but will pay a fine of close to two million euros.

The Portuguese, 56, is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid. According to the agreement seen by AFP, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of 182,500 euros.

Mourinho will also have to pay an additional penalty of 1.98 million euros ($2.3 million). Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, of failing to declare income of 1.6 million euros in 2011 and 1.7 million euros in 2012.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever