Jose Mourinho will bring winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur: Mendieta

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta said the return of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur's manager is great for the game and for the London club as the Portuguese boss will bring with him a winning mentality.

Mourinho will make a return to Champions League tonight as the EPL side take on Greek outfit Olympiacos. Spurs are placed second in Group 'B' with seven points from four matches and Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner (with FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010) could lead them into the knockout stage with a victory at home tonight.



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

"It's great for football to have a manager like Jose Mourinho back. With his personality, character and given the experience he has, he will definitely be successful [at Tottenham]," said Mendieta, 45, who is an expert panelist with Sony Pictures Sports Network.

"Mourinho is a manager who has learnt from his past experiences and manages to get the best out of the players. What he brings to this club is a winning mentality. We saw a glimpse of that in the recent Tottenham game [3-2 win over West Ham] he was involved in. And I'm sure we will see that in abundance as the season progresses," said Mendieta, who made 40 appearances for Spain between 1999 and 2002, scoring eight goals.

