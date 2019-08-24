Josh Hazlewood becomes a nightmare for England batsman

cricket

Speedster Hazlewood claims fifer as Australia skittle England for just 67 to take massive lead on Day 2 at Leeds

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is ecstatic after claiming the wicket of England opener Jason Roy at Leeds yesterday. Pic /Getty Images

Leeds: Australia moved into a strong position to retain the Ashes after skittling out England for 67 before pushing their lead to 194 runs on a wicket-tumbling second day of the third Test yesterday.

Holding a first-innings advantage of 112 runs, the Australians were 154-4 at the time of going to press with Marnus Labuschagne on 42 and Matthew Wade on 29.

One big partnership for Australia could push victory out of reach for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-match series and cannot regain the urn if they lose at Headingley.3

Earlier, England posted their second-lowest Test total against Australia since 1904 — beating the 52 they made in 1948 — and their 12th lowest in Test history. This is the fourth time since the start of 2018 that England has scored less than 100 runs in an innings.

By scoring 12, Joe Denly was the top scorer in England's capitulation — the lowest highest score ever in a Test innings by the team.

Josh Hazlewood led the Australian attack with figures of 5-30, with fellow pacemen Pat Cummins (3-23) and James Pattinson (2-9) taking the rest of the wickets on a day when England's batting flaws were exposed once again. The English were dismissed in just 27.5 overs. Jason Roy (9) again fell cheaply, captain Joe Root went for a second-ball duck — having had a golden duck in the drawn second Test at Lord's last week — and Ben Stokes rued his decision to be chasing after a very wide one from Pattinson and nicked it behind.

Having reached lunch on 54-6, England lost their last four wickets in the first 23 balls of the second session.

Australia lost David Warner for two to the eighth ball of its innings, lbw to Stuart Broad — the opener's nemesis this series. Warner reviewed but the decision was upheld on umpire's call.

