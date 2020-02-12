Journey to Jerusalem

One of the oldest cities in the world, Jerusalem is considered the centre of the world. At the same time, it is also at the heart of cultural activities. And now for those who haven't got a glimpse of the Israeli capital, a new day-long festival titled Jerusalem Mumbai Festival will take place on the lawns of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, put together by the Municipality of Jerusalem in partnership with The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce. Here's what you can expect.

Beats for the soul

The groove band Bint El Funk started as a small group playing local gigs in Jerusalem in 2012. They grew popular over time and received international recognition. While you can get clapping to their combination of funk with traditional Jewish Yemenite music, watch out for soul singer Tamar Bloch aka Lala Tamar, too. She will bring her powerful vocals to the fore and draw from her North African heritage with ancient Ladino women hymns that have been transformed into pop songs.

Fusion bites

According to well-known Israeli chef and restaurateur Ilan Garousi, there is a connection between Indian and Israeli cuisines with respect to the colours, spices, smell and "how to use what is available". For the festival, Garousi will be collaborating with city-based chef Amninder Sandhu for lip-smacking food. He says, "I am impressed by the optimism of Indians, and their bright smiles."

Moving on

"I am waiting to reach the Indian audience to see the reactions and share my dance," says an excited Liron Ben-Yakov who will be performing a piece titled The Women Who Sit at the Edge of the Well. The performance will infuse Israeli gestures and is inspired by the desert and reflects biblical influences. For a humorous time, attend a set by Idan Sekler who has studied clowning and specialises in sound and street theatre.

Art attack

Explore the works of Hashashin, a visual artist who has delved into illustration and painting as well as installation — his most recent work is a vibrant mural in Arambol, Goa. Also catch video artist Shlomit Yaakov of Mejadra Eyes who is known for video mapping on buildings and objects. An art and media teacher in Jerusalem, Yaakov has also exhibited her work at The Israel Museum, Tel Aviv Museum, and Eretz Israel Museum.

On February 16, 10 am to 10 pm

At CSMVS, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22844484

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates