JP Dutta's big fat 70th birthday bash in Jaipur

JP Dutta turned 70 on October 3. Daughter Nidhi along with sister Siddhi and mum Bindiya Goswami threw a bash in Jaipur. Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel and Mana Shetty, Sunny Deol, Randhir Kapoor, Roopkumar and Sonali Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik were in attendance. As Rajasthan is the veteran filmmaker's favourite shooting location, his folks decided to ring in his landmark birthday there. The star guests were a surprise for him.

It's all okay

Abhishek Bachchan's presence at JP Dutta's birthday bash has squashed rumours of a fallout. The filmmaker was taken by surprise when Junior B had opted out of his film Paltan (2018) just a day before shooting was to start. It led to a controversy as Dutta had no clue what prompted the actor's decision. JP and he go back a long way. Junior B made his debut in Refugee (2000). Sparks flew between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek on the set of Umrao Jaan (2006). Both the films were helmed by Dutta.

