JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta on digital war drama: Different actor for each biopic

Nidhi Dutta shares details of her digital offering based on 21 Indian war heroes

JP Dutta with daughter Nidhi

A week after news of her web series, based on 21 war heroes of the Indian army, hit headlines, producer Nidhi Dutta tells midday that she is glad the project is coming off a stable that is the "pioneer of the war genre in India".

JP Dutta's daughter says of the offering that marks JP Films' foray into digital production, "Our production house has picked up projects that matter, and stories that need to be told. The web platform gives us that scope. Apart from being riveting [narrations], these stories tell tales of people who should be lauded. Taking their stories to the general public is the least we can do." Each biopic will be fronted by a different actor.

"We are looking out for 21 heroes, and six directors to helm the project," says Dutta, refusing to name prospective actors. JP Dutta's longtime collaborators, we hear, have shown interest in the projects. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, this project marks one of three that comprise the duo's digital deal. The other two include a historical, to be directed by JP Dutta, and a biopic set in Kashmir.

