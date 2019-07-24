Judgementall Hai Kya: A cat-and-mouse game between Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao

bollywood

An intriguing thriller, Judgementall Hai Kya promises to encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their individuality and distinctiveness.

A snapshot from the video of Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's cat and mouse game is all set to leave the audience baffled with director Prakash Kovelmudi's Judgementall Hai Kya. The chase of Bobby and Keshav played by Kangana and Rajkummar respectively, which begins in Mumbai will continue all the way till London.

Judgementall Hai Kya traces the journey of Bobby (Kangana), a crazy, irreverent character, who is borderline obsessed with her next-door neighbour, Keshav (Rajkummar). Unlike Bobby, Keshav is overtly 'normal'. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become prime suspects in a murder.

Take a look at the smashing countdown video of the film here:

Though Bobby and Keshav engage in oneupmanship with their own versions of the truth, the audience is thrown into a quandary over whom to trust.

Producer Ekta Kapoor elaborates, "She's irreverent, radical and absolutely wild. As Bobby, Kangana has aced her character. Her oddity is what makes her stand out and that's what we attempt to celebrate. Bobby works on her instincts and you're either with her, or you're questioning her, right till the end. Rajkummar as Keshav is exactly the opposite. He is the happy 'normal' guy and that makes his character more fishy. Both Bobby and Keshav compel you to wonder who the real culprit is."

Judgementall Hai Kya, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media And Entertainment, releases on July 26.

