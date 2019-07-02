Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's fierce act

bollywood

After facing several obstacles, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has finally released

After several restrictions and hurdles due to Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film's title, Mental Hai Kya, the release of its trailer had got delayed. After cuts by the CBFC (Central Bureau of Certification) on the word Mental from the film and the title, the makers finally released the trailer on Tuesday evening - now titled Judgementall Hai Kya. The film features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Before releasing the trailer, the makers of the film had shared a fierce poster of Kangana Ranaut. In the poster, she is seen in a funky attire with a curly mane and a ring, which reads 'mad'.

Prior to this, they also shared a motion poster from Judgementall Hai Kya, which was an immediate hit amongst the masses. It had Kangana entangled in a washing machine, while Rajkummar Rao was seen getting intimate with another girl.

The film's title was earlier Mental Hai Kya. However, the film attracted controversy due to its title. Here's the official statement from the makers: "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26th."

