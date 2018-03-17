Juhi Chawla: 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' has an amazing script

Juhi attended the 'Women Of India Festival 2018', organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with Madhoo Shah, Pankaja Munde, Tanuja, Tanisha Mukerji and Jackie Shroff



Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla says her upcoming film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga" has an amazing script. Juhi attended the 'Women Of India Festival 2018', organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with Madhoo Shah, Pankaja Munde, Tanuja, Tanisha Mukerji and Jackie Shroff here on Friday. "I am returning to the silver screen. Each time, whenever I feature in a film, the media terms it as my comeback. Now, I am working in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' which is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and it is being directed by Shelly Dhar Chopra.

"It has an amazing script. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumamr Rao. So, this is one film that I am looking forward to this year. We are still shooting for the film and by the end of this year, we will be able to release it," she said. Juhi urged the Mumbai citizens to attend the Women of India Festival 2018, where organic products are being sold.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a ban on the use of plastic. Asked about it, Juhi said: "I am very happy and thankful to the Maharashtra government that finally they decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic. I think we should co-operate with the government on this ban. "Use of plastic is injurious to animals, rivers, lakes and sea, so we should curb its use."

Since Juhi is a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, she was asked about the cricket tournament's upcoming season. She said: "I feel anxiety during the matches of IPL and in each match, my heart rate keeps fluctuating. So, I am excited but at the same time feeling nervous for IPL."

