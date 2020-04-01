Juhi Chawla on COVID-19 outbreak: Sought help of Indian High Commission in London

Juhi Chawla had spent weeks chalking out the month-long Austria holiday, knowing little that fate had other plans in store. The actor, who headed to Austria with husband Jai Mehta and kids Jahnavi and Arjun on March 1, had to cut short her vacation and fly back home as the pandemic spread across Europe.

Narrating her ordeal, the actor says, "When we reached Austria, the country was on the verge of closing down [ahead of its partial lockdown on March 16]. So, we could stay back or leave right away. After our Austria trip, we were scheduled to travel to London. So, we advanced that and promptly headed to London where we have a family home."

By mid-March, the situation in the British capital was turning bleaker. Around the same time, back home, the Indian government announced restrictions on incoming international flights. "We were again [left with the same options] — return to India right away or stay back in London. We then went to the High Commission of India; the officials there ensured that we could travel back home safely," recounts Chawla, who landed in the bay on March 20. Under home quarantine since, Chawla has contributed to various non-profit organisations that are helping those affected by the lockdown.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates