Juhi Chawla stranded at airport, hits out at Airport Authority of India (AAI)

Film actor Juhi Chawla, who is part of the ownership team at the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Thursday lashed out at Airport Authority of India (AAI) for mismanagement upon arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic, shameful state ..!!" she tweeted and posted a video along with it.

The video shows 53-year-old actor stranded at the airport along with many passengers. A fellow passenger is seen addressing the airport staff, "This is going to cause a lot of corona, it will be your responsibility." The actor, however, did not specify the airport she was stranded at.

The AAI, however, responded to her complaint on twitter saying, "Dear Ma'am, We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI."

KKR finished fifth on the points table and failed to qualify for the play-offs.

