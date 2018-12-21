Juhi Parmar becomes a certified Tarot Reader!

television

Juhi Parmar we hear has taken up tarot card reading and has recently completed her advanced courses in tarot reading

Actress Juhi Parmar who is currently seen in Tantra is looking younger by the day but this past birthday, the addition wasn't just numerical in age but also in her kitty of talents. Juhi we hear has taken up tarot card reading and has recently completed her advance courses in tarot reading.

Learning from the tarot expert Munisha Khatwani who is also playing Juhi's sister in law in Tantra, Juhi we hear will be taking up Tarot Card reading professionally. Speaking about her new craft Juhi shared with a leading daily, "Through the ups and downs in my own journey I have realized that healing is the most important aspect of leading a happy life. Hence, my resolution this year has been to take steps towards learning and especially learning that leads towards healing. Tarot reading is just the first step in this path. There are many more steps I'll be taking in my own spiritual growth and learning, which are all towards becoming a healer. I don't only want to give predications but also walk down a path where I am able to give advice to people on how to heal from their pain and wounds because I have been through it and I know how difficult those days and nights can be."

Speaking about how tarot won't be just a hobby Juhi says, "I already had a lot of people who had spoken to me and told me that they were waiting for me to complete my course so that I could do tarot reading for them. This definitely isn't just a hobby and I have already started pursuing it professionally."

Juhi also took to her social media today to thank Munisha Khatwani who has been teaching her and wrote:

"In this day and age, its rare to find someone so genuine and so helpful. From coming over to my house to teach me tarot to our on set tarot session, Munisha you have really gone out of your way and I feel blessed to have you as my teacher. And the lovely decks you have gifted me are a cherry on top as not only do you teach me, but you also spoil me. Rarely do we see someone with such a beautiful heart inside out and I have to say I truly have the best teacher anyone can get!".

