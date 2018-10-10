Juhu packs a foodie punch

things-to-do

People in the vicinity can also order takeaway till 1 am

The Pack-a-Pav outlet in Juhu

Pack-a-Pav is a QSR that takes the concept of a vada pav and turns it on its head. Instead of a mere spiced potato filling, the eatery packs in innovative items such as mutton shami kebab, tandoori sriracha chicken and butter chicken in between a pav. And after wowing patrons in Bandra, Kemps Corner and Versova, the eatery is now opening a pop-up within the premises of a popular bar in Juhu. The deal involves Pack-a-Pav occupying a nook in the bar's al fresco area and serving its ware to the watering hole's patrons. People in the vicinity can also order takeaway till 1 am.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Bar Stock Exchange, Juhu Supreme Shopping Centre, Vile Parle West.

Call: 26462041

