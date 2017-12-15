Junior clerk at Thane District Consumer Redressal Forum held for accepting bribe

A junior clerk with the Thane District Consumer Redressal Forum was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 1,000 as bribe, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said today

Kishore Mankame had demanded Rs 1,000 from the complainant, for filing complaints with the forum on behalf of his clients, the official said.



Representational Image

Following a complaint, sleuths of the ACB laid a trap last evening at the Forum office and apprehended Mankame while accepting the bribe, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 was registered, the official said, adding a probe was on.