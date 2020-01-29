Junior NTR welcomes Ajay Devgn to the world of SS Rajamouli's RRR!

We often complain we don't get to see enough multi-starrers in India anymore. However, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is making one of the nation's biggest films, RRR, and it could rival his own classic Baahubali in terms of scale and craftsmanship. It stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and of course, Ajay Devgn.

And as the team of RRR starts shooting for their schedule in Hyderabad, the makers have shared a picture of the team from the sets. After Baahubali, RRR marks as S.S Rajamouli's next movie and is inspired by real-life freedom fighters.

Junior NTR welcomed Devgn on board with a heartfelt post, take a look right here:

Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir pic.twitter.com/9iKRJl11e5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 29, 2020

Earlier, after the massive success of his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Devgn flew to Hyderabad to start shooting for Rajamouli's magnum opus where he will be seen alongside Bhatt and Charan and Jr. NTR. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens in October this year in 10 languages. This isn't the first time Devgn and Rajamouli are uniting for a project, the Singham star had done a voice-over in the Hindi version of his Eega, titled Makkhi, in 2012. And also, he dubbed for the Hindi version of Charan's film, Dhruva.

