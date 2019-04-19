Jurgen Klopp: It's crazy to be in Champions League semis again

football

The Premier League leaders weathered an early storm before goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk gave them a comfortable victory and set up a mouthwatering semi-final against Barcelona

Liverpool players celebrate a goal against FC Porto on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it's "crazy" as his team once again reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after they comfortably saw off FC Porto on Wednesday. "I'm very, very happy of course," said Klopp after his side's emphatic 4-1 win in Portugal that saw them win their quarter-final tie 6-1 on aggregate and set up a last-four tie against Barcelona.



Jurgen Klopp

"I said it before that it would be very difficult, so how can I be surprised now that it was difficult," he added. The Premier League leaders weathered an early storm before goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk gave them a comfortable victory and set up a mouthwatering semi-final against Barcelona.

"We had to defend in the first half hour a lot. We had chances, we scored a goal, we had a big chance before half-time and then in the second half it was clear that Porto could not keep their level until the end. So we won and now another semi-final. It's unbelievable really. It is our second time in a row in the semis, that's really something crazy!"

After losing in the final to Real Madrid last year, Klopp's team are hoping to go one better in Europe this season and also remain on course for a remarkable double.

Semi-finals & final

* Tottenham v Ajax

* Barcelona v Liverpool

* 1st legs: April 30-May 1

* 2nd legs: May 7-8

* Final: June 1 @ Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

