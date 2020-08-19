Justice can now be expected after Supreme Court verdict, says Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision for CBI probe in the death case of the actor. He said that the SC ruling ignites a new hope for the family.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar said that not only them but the fans of Sushant also wanted this. He said that this decision was "comforting".

He said that now the CBI will investigate this case, which has "given ray of hope to justice for all of us".

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After which, his father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25. In it actress and Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty was made the main accused.

The Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the matter. Rhea filed a petition in the apex court and requested to transfer the case registered in Patna to Mumbai, which has now been refused as the Mumbai Police has been asked to transfer the case to the CBI.

