Justice for Sushant: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Shekhar Suman, Ankita Lokhande's efforts

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has words of encouragement for actors Shekhar Suman and Ankita Lokhande, who are fighting for justice for late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress tweeted from her verified Twitter account on Saturday evening: "I have had the pleasure and honour of working with #Indias finest actors. Never been prouder of a colleague as i am of @shekharsuman7 my #ekhaan costar in theatre Integrity is gold. May the force be with u Shekhar #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia."

"And god bless u #AnkitaLokhande . It takes courage and character to stand up for the truth against all odds. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian #justiceforindia," she wrote in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Suchitra questioned the silence of most Bollywood celebrities in the Sushant case, without taking names.

"When so many are silent to protect a few...

1. They are scared.

2. They are sold

3. They are morally bankrupt

May truth and justice prevail. #justiceforSSR #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia," the actress tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman shared encouraging words for Sushant fans fighting for his justice with a tweet from his unverified account on Saturday. It reads: "Just don't get comfortable or take it easy till we reach the end. I'm sure Sushant is watching from up above and must be extremely happy that the SSR warriors refuse to give up or slow down n r fighting for his justice. Our patience will pay."

