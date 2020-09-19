Justice for whom? Kriti Sanon shares a cryptic post on Instagram

Kriti Sanon shared a cryptic post, which read, "They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it's not about you any more. It's about them. Maybe it always was."

It was clear who Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flame was alluding to. That the Justice for SSR campaign is now only about the drug mafia and Kangana Ranaut?

In a recent report in IANS, actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that Kriti and SSR denied dating but were very much in a relationship with each other. Kriti and Sushant co-starred in the 2017 film Raabta, but never confirmed or denied the news of their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34. His death is being investigated by the CBI, NCB and the ED.

