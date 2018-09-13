Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India

national

He will assume office on October 3 after the retirement of Justice Misra

Supreme Court

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four judges who revolted against Chief Justice Dipak Misra earlier this year, was on Thursday appointed the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will assume office on October 3 after the retirement of Justice Misra.

Justice Gogoi will have a little over a year before he demits office on attaining the age of 65.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Along with three senior-most Judges of the apex court -- Justices J. Chelameswar, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- Justice Gogoi held an unprecedented press conference in January this year raising, among other things, questions over assigning cases to different judges by Chief Justice Misra.

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He practised in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates