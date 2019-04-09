Justin Bieber mocks Shawn Mendes' 'prince of pop' status

hollywood

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber took a dig at his fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes after the "Treat you better" hitmaker posted a magazine cover that had 'prince of pop' written on it. Mendes has been named 'prince of pop' by the Guardian's Observer magazine. Bieber soon mocked Mendes in a comment on the Instagram post, reports mirror.co.uk.

Bieber, 25, challenged Mendes to a hockey match to fight for the title and joked that he would "have to break a few more records" before he had a shot at being named pop royalty.

The comment received thousands of likes.

