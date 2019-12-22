Justin Bieber shares steaming Christmas picture with wife Hailey Bieber

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While others are waiting for Christmas to knock on their doors to finally open their presents, singer Justin Bieber on Saturday said that he already has a gift. The singer shared a shirtless picture of him flaunting his white Calvin Klein's as he leans into wife Hailey Bieber.

The singer was seen flashing his tattoo-covered arms as his wife sits on a countertop and sneaks over his shoulder. The singer captioned the picture, "My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins." Soon the picture was flooded with comments from their fans and celebrities from the entertainment world.

View this post on Instagram My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onDec 20, 2019 at 11:49am PST

