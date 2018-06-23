Justin Kluivert leaves Ajax for AS Roma

Kluivert had a contract until 2019 at Ajax, but did not want to renew. He signed a deal for five years at AS Roma

Ajax and AS Roma have reached an agreement on the transfer of 19-year-old winger Justin Kluivert to Italy, both football clubs have announced. The transfer fee, which is 17.25 million euros ($20.1 million), added with bonuses and a resale percentage, could reach a maximum of 22.75 million euros ($26.5 million), reports Xinhua news agency.

Kluivert had a contract until 2019 at Ajax, but did not want to renew. He signed a deal for five years at AS Roma. Kluivert, the son of former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert, was born on May 5, 1999, in Amsterdam. The one-time Dutch international started playing in the youth academy of Ajax in 2007.

On January 15, 2017, Kluivert made his debut for the first Ajax team against PEC Zwolle. Kluivert has played a total of 56 official matches for Ajax, in which he scored 13 goals. He is considered as one of the biggest talents in Dutch football.

