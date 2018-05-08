Justin Langer picks Tim Paine as Australia's ODI skipper

Langer, who has been entrusted with restoring Australia's battered reputation, was widely expected to select Paine in his first major decision as coach



Justin Langer

New Australia coach Justin Langer yesterday named Tim Paine as ODI captain for next month's tour of England as they look to open a new era after a damaging ball-tampering scandal.

Langer, who has been entrusted with restoring Australia's battered reputation, was widely expected to select Paine in his first major decision as coach. Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said: "Tim is a strong leader and will captain the side for the series with Aaron Finch as his vice-captain."

