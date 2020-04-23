A clip of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressing the nation from his home in Ottawa as a part of a press conference has gone viral. It shows him doing a hair flip after some strands of his mane fell in front of his eyes due to the wind that got netizens swooning over him!

The clip went viral on many social media platforms, but one posted by a Facebook user Jason Hanson is the one that is being shared the most. The user has edited the clip in which Trudeau stands in front of a microphone and added a melodious background tune at the portion where he looks at the camera and flips his hair with the back of his hand in slow motion.

The clip, posted on the social networking app on April 19 garnered more than 5.6 million views and over 135,000 likes. It was shared on Facebook more than 182,000 times. The users commenting on the post lauded the creativity of the user with tons of hilarious reactions.

One user said, "The fact that this isn’t staged and genuinely how he looks fixing his hair in slomo." Another user called the prime minister "charming." A user said, "Who can criticize this kind of leadership?"

